UPDATE: YORK man Daniel Collinson and his Ukrainian wife Yana have managed to make it out of Ukraine by train.

Daniel's relieved mum Sue, of Acomb, was able to speak to her son on Messenger this evening.

"They're across the border, they're in Poland," Sue said. "They're safe. He said to me 'Mum, we're here, we're OK'. Oh, my God, it's such a relief. He's my son."

YORK mum Sue Collinson last heard from her son Daniel at 8.30 this morning.

Daniel, 27, and his Ukrainian wife Yana were on a train somewhere in western Ukraine, heading towards the border.

The battery on Daniel’s phone was dying, but he managed to text Sue. “We’ve got no charge, and my phone might die. But assume we’re safe!” he said.

At time of writing, she hadn’t heard from him since.

But just the fact her son was on a train heading west out of Ukraine was, to Sue, a huge relief.

For five days English teacher Daniel and Yana, who works in IT, had been living in the Metro in Kharkiv, the eastern Ukrainian city that has come under intense attack by Putin’s Russian army.

Daniel Collinson and his Ukrainian wife Yana

Sue last spoke to the pair by phone on Saturday.

At that point, they had already endured several days of watching the city they loved be pounded by Russian artillery.

“They could see all the shelling around them,” Sue said. “Yana was upset and crying. She was saying ‘nobody knows what’s happening here’. I said ‘No, Yana, we will get you out.”

Sue, from Acomb, said Daniel had told her that the Ukrainian soldiers guarding the metro station where the civilians had taken shelter were ‘absolutely amazing’.

Each night, she said, they barricaded the civilians in the underground station to protect them, letting them out again during the day so they could try to buy food.

The soldiers kept saying ‘we will keep you safe!’, Sue said. “Everybody has been clapping and hugging them,” she said.

Because communication has been intermittent, Sue isn’t quite sure how Daniel and Yana got onto a train.

But they got out of Kharkiv just in time, she said.

“The bock of flats where they lived got blown up last night by a cluster bomb,” she said. “If they’d still been there, they woud have been killed.”

Now she, her husband Chris and two other children Jack and Megan are just waiting for news that Daniel and Yana have made it out of Ukraine OK.

Luckily, she said, Yana had managed to get a British visa just before the war broke out, because the pair had ben planning a visit to York.

Daniel, a former York High pupil who studied Sports Coaching & Development at York St John University before working as a fitness instructor and lifeguard at GLL, has lived in Ukraine for several years.

He speaks fluent Russian, Sue said.

“He’s even got Ukrainian residence. They were making a life out there.”

Until Russia’s President Putin decided Ukraine neede to be ‘liberated’, that was…