THIRSK and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has written to Environment Secretary George Eustice and Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove to further express his concerns over a proposed solar farm at Eden Farm, Old Malton.
Last year, tenant farmers Emma and Rob Sturdy heard Harmony Energy wanted to use 130 of the 280 acres the couple lease from the Fitzwilliam estate for the solar farm.
Mr Hollinrake said this week: “Planning policy is very clear that large scale solar should not be located on best and most versatile land and the use of non-agricultural development provisions in the context of tenanted farms and that this is urgently in need of reform.
“These provisions were intended for small scale development, whereas using these for solar completely devastates the economic basis of a farm and could drive thousands of tenant farmers off their farms across the country.
Copies of the actual letters can be found on the MP’s website.
