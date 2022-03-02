A YORK MP has hit out at housing chiefs saying the lack of council homes built in the city last year is a "source of shame".

City of York Council had the sixth lowest number of new council houses built of all local authorities in England in 2020-21, at 20 new homes built in 2020 and none in 2021, according to research by Admiral Home Insurance.

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, has hit out at the City of York Council about the lack of council housing, however, the council has told The Press that there is 'no single solution' to solving housing poverty in York.

Ms Maskell said: "The failure of York’s Council to build council houses is a source of shame, when housing poverty is the greatest challenge facing York.

"This council have come up with every excuse possible as to why they cannot find a home for people.

"Whether residents are overcrowded and sleeping on sofas, are in hostel accommodation or are needing to relocate due to anti-social behaviour issues, the lack of focus to provide people in York some stability in their lives in inexcusable.

"York continues to administer ‘right to buy’ policies, so are presiding over a net loss of homes available, while at the same time are passing planning applications for luxury apartments and student accommodation.

"We need a Council that is going to address housing poverty, and for once stand up to these developers who are set on making profits not addressing need.

"I continue to press Government to hold this Council to account and change planning law until everyone has a safe home they can call their own.”

Cllr Denise Craghill. Picture: City of York Council

The City of York Council have agreed with Ms Maskell that the Government needs to be pressed about the issue, however, has claimed that they themselves are limited in what they can do.

The council said they are building 600 new homes, 40 per cent of them being ‘affordable’and including council homes.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Green Party and executive member for housing, said: "I am very aware that the high costs of private rentals in York are very difficult for many residents – and the problem is only made more acute by the current rising cost of living.

"One of the obvious answers would be to impose rent controls to limit maximum rent levels.

"This is Green Party policy and I would certainly like to be able to introduce them in York, but unfortunately this is not in the control of the local council to do – it would have to come from Government legislation."

Admiral Home Insurance analysed data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to see where in England had the most and fewest new council homes built.