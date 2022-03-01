POLICE are hunting two men after a burglary where a van was stolen.
North Yorkshire Police have issued two images of men they would like to speak to after a burglary in Norton.
They say it happened in Church Street in the town at 8pm on Monday, February 28.
A police spokesman said: "Two men entered a property, and stole joinery tools and the keys to a vehicle parked outside. They then stole this vehicle, which also contained tools.
"The stolen vehicle is a blue Ford Transit high top, registration YE68 BGU.
"Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the two men pictured, or any sightings of the stolen vehicle.
"Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1920 Owen.
"You can also email 001920@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220035576."
