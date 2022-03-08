Some of North Yorkshire's most beautiful waterways are set to feature in the latest series for BBC Four's Canal Boat Diaries.
Waterways enthusiast Robbie Cumming will cruise through new towns and villages on his rustic narrowboat, the 'Naughty Lass'.
Viewers will watch Robbie navigate a challenging 170-mile stretch of the canal and river network and overcome struggles as ropes wrap around his propeller, the boat's engine overheats.
From challenging lock flights and awkward swing bridges, Robbie's adventure will take viewers through some of the most beautiful landscapes in Yorkshire and Lancashire.
Starting at the Wigan Lock Flight, he takes on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, heads along the Aire and Calder Navigation and onto the Selby Canal, up the tidal River Ouse to York and onto the cathedral city of Ripon in North Yorkshire.
In episode four of the latest series, Robbie takes on the Knottingley to Ripon section and faces the fast-flowing River Ouse, an emergency stop and the Ripon Basin.
Robbie set off on his adventure over summer and autumn in 2022, when it was filmed and captured on mobile phones and tiny cameras.
The new four-part series of Canal Boat Diaries will run Monday to Thursday from March 14, 2022, on BBC Four.
