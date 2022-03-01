MORE than 150 patients with Covid are still being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals, despite patient numbers having fallen significantly nationwide and case numbers having fallen locally.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was currently treating 152 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients, with two of the patients currently in intensive care.
The number is up from 125 in mid-February and only just below the peak for the Omicron wave of more than 160.
Some of the 152 patients have Covid incidentally, in that they have tested positive after having come in to hospital with another ailment.
The trust has now discharged a total of 3,773 Covid patients since the start of the pandemic two years ago.
