The top 10 PS5 games in 2022 have been revealed.
With the recent news that Rockstar has confirmed work on GTA 6, global average searches for GTA 6 have increased by 400% in the last month.
The data from Top10Casinos.com is based on worldwide Google search trend data and shows GTA V and Elden Ring at the top of the list.
Around 40 new games are to be released for PS5 in 2022.
Here are the top 10 PS5 games in 2022 and where you can purchase them:
1. GTA V
Release date: March 15
Buy from the Playstation Store here.
2. Elden Ring
Release date: February 25
Buy from GAME here.
3. Horizon Forbidden West
Release date: February 18
Buy from GAME here.
4. GTA Online
Release date: March 15
Buy from the Playstation Store here.
5. Gran Turismo 7
Release date: March 4
Buy from GAME here.
6. WWE 2K22
Release date: March 11
Buy from GAME here.
7. Saints Row
Release date: August 23
Buy from 365games.co.uk here.
8. Edge of Eternity
Release date: February 10
Buy from base.com here.
9. Sifu
Release date: February 8
Buy from the Playstation Store here.
10. Babylon's Fall
Release date: March 8
Buy from GAME here.
Where to buy a PlayStation 5
EE
EE customers can purchase a PS5 with their monthly plan, costing £40 a month for 11 months, with £10 upfront cost.
Due to high demand, there is a limit of one PS5 per customer.
Purchase from EE here.
OnBuy.com
OnBuy has the PlayStation 5 available to buy online from £585 while stocks last.
Purchase here.
