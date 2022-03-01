JUST over nine-in-ten York children have been allocated the secondary school of their choice.

City of York Council figures also show 98 per cent got one of their five preferences- also similar to last year.

The figures revealed yesterday show 38 didn't get any of their preferences.

The council says these were largely made up of parents or carers who did not apply for their catchment school, despite being advised to do so, preferring to apply for schools far away from their home. Two pupils did not apply for a place.

Parents who applied online can find out where their child has been allocated a place by logging into their parent portal account today via www.york.gov.uk/SecondarySchoolAdmissions.

Parents who made written applications will receive a letter confirming their admission arrangements. Anyone who didn’t receive their first choice of school will also receive written confirmation.

Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, Executive Member for Education, Children and Young People, said: “I’m delighted that so many young people will start the next chapter of their learning at the school of their choice in York.

"It has been such a challenging time over the last two years and I hope that the new school year will provide more stability to all pupils in the city. I wish all those starting a new school in September the best of luck.”

Any parent whose children may be eligible for free school meals – one of a number of benefits that come with applying for the pupil premium – should apply through their online account at www.york.gov.uk/parentportal.