PRESS reporters, Emily Horner and James O'Reilly, tried the top-rated pancake in York.

Today marks Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as Pancake Day, and we popped by a cafe in York for a demonstration on how to make the perfect pancake.

We headed to Double Dutch Pancake House on Church Street, to learn the recipe of an authentic Dutch-style pancake.

The cafe is rated number one on Trip Advisor for the best pancake in York.

We arrived around 9.30am just before they opened and took in the Netherlands inspired decor.

Pancake chef Jenna prepared the pancake batter and poured it into the hot frying pan.

When it turned golden brown, she served us one their most popular recipes, with nutella, sliced strawberries, a scoop of icecream, and a little white chocolate mouse, all on a traditional Delftware blue and white patterned plate.

Thank you to pancake chef Jenna - it was delicious!

Here's a look at the top five places for pancakes in York, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Double Dutch Pancake House, Church Street

Watch Jenna's demonstration on our livestream below.

2. Choc Affair, James Street

Handmade chocolate shop, Choc Affair, also shared their recipe for their take on a Dutch style pancake - which includes their own brand of oat milk.

The company makes their own handmade, sustainable chocolate bars here in York.

3. Brew and Brownie, Museum Street

A popular spot in York for breakfast and brunch is Brew and Brownie - which landed the second spot on Trip Advisor's top places for pancakes in York, with 1,200 reviews at an average of 4.5 stars.

The independent coffee shop has been rated the Traveller's choice 35th best restaurant in York, and use locally sourced ingredients where they can for their recipes.

Blue Barbakan on Fossgate, York. Picture: Mike Laycock, NQ staff

4. The Blue Barbakan, Fossgate

A Polish cafe offering a taste of Eastern European cuisine, Blue Barbakan was handed the third spot, with 1,600 reviews on Trip Advisor at an average of 4.5 stars.

The cafe reopened in January 2020 after being shut for 1,489 days due to their former business, Blue Bicycle, on Walmgate was flooded.

Travellers' Choice rated Blue Barbakan the 44th best restaurant in York.

5. Robinson's Cafe, Bishopthorpe Road

Last but not least is popular breakfast spot Robinson's cafe, rated the 5th best place in York for 'quick bites', with an average of five stars from 350 reviews.

The cafe is Traveller's Choice 'best of the best' for 2021.

Shrove Tuesday is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent in Christianity.