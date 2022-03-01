A POP-UP business week is being held to showcase and support small independents in York.
HSBC Bank is hosting the five-day event from Monday, March 14 at its branch in Parliament Street.
Two small businesses will have the opportunity to promote and sell their products and services to HSBC’s customers each day from 9.30am to 4.30pm.
The event follows the success of a previous pop-up week organised by HSBC in December 2020.
Richard Ellis, local director of HSBC UK York, said: “We have a wide and fantastic range of local businesses joining us to highlighting their products and services throughout the week.
"The week will showcase some of the most amazing entrepreneurial activities that are present in the city of York."
City of York Council is keen to work closely with York’s banking institutions to continue the city’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and is supporting the event.
Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member of economy and strategic planning, said: “The business pop-up week marks the council’s interest in maintaining strong public-private sector partnerships in York.
“With the pop-up week, we aim to provide participating businesses a platform to accelerate their growth and provide them with an opportunity to reach a wider audience while networking and making new connections.”
