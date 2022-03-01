THE annual search for the best new architecture and building design in York is back - after a two year absence.

The prestigious York Design Awards - which were cancelled last year and in 2020 because of Covid - were officially launched at St Peter's School on Thursday last week.

Architects, developers and property owners now have until March 31 to enter.

The awards aim to celebrate good design across the city - with categories for new residential, commercial and community buildings, as well as for conservation projects and open spaces.

Normally, they are open to any construction project completed in the last three years. But because the previous two events were cancelled, this year's awards will be open to projects finished at any time in the last five years.

“We urge the local property and construction community to submit their projects for independent scrutiny (so that they can) receive the recognition and reward that good design deserves,” said York Design Awards chair Ann Reid.

The 2022 Awards were officially launched with a lecture by David Patterson of Make Architects, which is creating the masterplan for the future development of the University of York’s Heslington East and West campuses.

He joined forces with Jon Roylance from ADP Architecture. Their talk focussed on how to develop university buildings that support blended learning in a post-Covid environment.

Mrs Reid said: "David and Jon clearly demonstrated how creative thinking, architecture and design can deliver remarkable buildings."

Full details on the categories and how to enter are available at www.yorkdesignawards.org.

As usual, there will be a special category, the Press people's Award, voted on by readers of The Press.

Winners will be announced at the Yorkshire Museum on Monday July 4.