TWO more boys have been arrested following a fire at a former school.

As The Press reported at the weekend, a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burning down the disused Overdale School in Eastfield, Scarborough.

And this morning (March 1) North Yorkshire Police say two further boys, aged 11 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of arson after the fire which happened at about 8.30pm on Friday (February 25).

A police spokesman said both boys were brought into custody for questioning on Monday evening and have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday afternoon and he has been released under investigation.

Detective Constable Amy McDougall, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “Thanks to the excellent public response to our appeal, we’ve been able to obtain and review hours of footage and images which led to the two arrests on Monday.

“At this time, we’re still considering the possibility that there could be more suspects involved in this terrible incident which has deeply affected residents and past pupils of Overdale School.

“All I can ask is that those who have yet to contact us with any images, videos or information, to please do so without delay so that all those responsible can be brought to justice.

"If you have any photos, video or ring doorbell footage, please email cidscarborough&ryedale@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"Information should be passed to North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"Please quote reference 12220033765 when providing details."