MORE than 40 sculptures are set to transport visitors 'Around the World' at this year's York Ice Trail event in the city.

The city's 'coolest' event, organised by Make It York, will return on March 5 and 6 - with a range of sculptures set to go on display. Across the weekend, families and friends will have the opportunity to travel through York’s streets and find sculptures designed and sponsored by local businesses in York.

Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make It York, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back the much-loved York Ice Trail event for 2022, and although slightly later than planned, it will be worth the wait.

"After a couple of years where many of us haven’t been able to travel too far, this year’s theme will bring sculptures inspired from ‘around the world’ to the streets of York."

Visitors can hop aboard the First York Park & Ride, the main sponsor of the event, bus in St Sampson’s Square, or take a walk in ‘Wonderland’ at Middletons Hotel, with four sculptures to find. Make It York’s ‘Around the World’ sculpture, featuring a hot air balloon and iconic landmarks, will be outside the Visitor Information Centre in Blake Street.

Ahead of the Rugby League World Cup coming to York this autumn, don’t miss the chance to see one of the real trophies and one in ice in Parliament Street - and City of York Council’s ‘The York Skyline’ is set to be one of the highlights of this year’s trail featuring York’s famous landmarks.

Don't miss the National Railway Museum’s spectacular Fabergé’s Trans-Siberian Railway Egg, which can be found in High Petergate.

A dazzling six-foot diamond ring ice sculpture has been commissioned by luxury jewellery store, Bradley’s Jewellers York.

Don’t miss out on other activities at this year’s York Ice Trail, such as live ice carving at St Sampson’s Square, with Icebox who created the ice sculptures. Plus, head down to the Graffiti Wall in Parliament Street to have a go at ice carving for yourself.

There are lots of prizes up for grabs across the weekend too, such as Rugby League World Cup tickets, free golf at The Hole in the Wand and a cash giveaway with YorkMix.

The popular event, which saw 31,000 people participating in 2020’s ‘Fantastical Fiction and Fairy Tales’ trail, was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year’s event was initially set to take place in February, but the precautionary decision was taken in January to postpone this year’s York Ice Trail to March due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The map for this year’s trail can be collected from the Visitor Information Centre and can be found online.