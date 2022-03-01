UPDATED 10.10AM: The crash has now been cleared and the road has been reopened.
THERE are reports of a crash on a major road this morning (March 1).
There's slow traffic due to an accident on the A1237 York outer ring road at A59 at Upper Poppleton.
The crash is on the roundabout and drivers are being asked to avoid the the area if at all possible.
