FIREFIGHTERS and paramedics were called in after a fire in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in shortly after 6pm last night (February 28) after reports of a house fire in Sowerby Road in Holgate.
A spokesman for the service said: "The crew responded to a report of a smoke alarm sounding in a residential property.
"On arrival, crew found the property had become smoke logged due to a pan of food on a hob been left unattended.
"The occupier was escorted from the property and checked by paramedics.
"Crews removed the pan of food, isolated the power to the hob and ventilated the property."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.