I thought that the artist’s impression of an alternative water feature in front of Clifford’s Tower looked fantastic (Proposal for ‘world-class fountain’ and statues below Clifford’s Tower revealed, February 21).
The council should back it to the hilt. It is totally unique.
Ron Ferguson, Newbiggin, Malton
