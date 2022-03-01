A HOUSE builder built 732 homes across the region and invested £2.1m in community infrastructure in 2021.
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has revealed the contributions it made within the communities in which it builds including York.
Its housebuilding supported more than 2,395 jobs through its own business and its suppliers and subcontractors. This was supported by an £9.9m investment in infrastructure such as environmental and highway improvements.
As well as investing £2.1m in community infrastructure such as schools and transport, the company also made more than £57,000 of donations to help people in need.
The homebuilder also created 10 hectares of greenspace to support wildlife on and around its sites. Its commitment to environmental sustainability also saw Barratt Developments recycle 97 per cent of construction waste across its active developments.
Daniel Smith, managing director, said: “We were thrilled to end 2021 having made such a positive contribution to the region and are looking forward to building on these results in 2022.”
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East sites include Heather Croft in Pickering and Mortimer Park in Driffield.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.