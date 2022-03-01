IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the 70s.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know?

Pictured above, February 1972, 1st York (Poppleton).

The winning side had beaten the 2nd Acomb (Mohawks), 4-1 during a semi-final of the York Cub Scouts soccer competition.

Back from the left: N Bramma, N Lacy, G Hatfield, C Bird, G Taylor, J Hegarty, M Chilton (reserve).

Front: G Anderson (sub), T Lumb, T Lodge, M Anderson (captain), A Lumb, M Hunt.

Next up...

 

York Press: ACOMB CUBS – 1972

ACOMB CUBS – 1972: Back from the left: N Brooke, D Barker, M Hignell, S Lee, D Hignell, G Parkin, A Bolton. Front: M Parkin, D Bruce, I Hall, A Colley, S Dunning.

 

York Press: 1900TH FOOTBALL TEAM – 1972

1900TH FOOTBALL TEAM – 1972: Back from the left: Day, Elliott, Wake, Booth, Lowson, Dunmore. Front: Harrison, Stilgoe, Elmer, McKeon, Wilkinson, Welsh.

 

York Press: HUBY – 1972

HUBY – 1972: Back from the left: D Seeley, A Robinson, D Wyrill, P Burton, Raper, Skilbeck and N Howell. Front: A North, J Ryan, J Robinson, S Burton, I Blott.

 

York Press: STILLINGTON RESERVES – 1972

STILLINGTON RESERVES – 1972: Back from the left: A Borile, B Morse, G Pearce, G Coulson, P Metcalf, M Borwell, I Patterson. Front: K Snell, N Coulson, L North, D North, P McQuillen.

