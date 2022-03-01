IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the 70s.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know?
Pictured above, February 1972, 1st York (Poppleton).
The winning side had beaten the 2nd Acomb (Mohawks), 4-1 during a semi-final of the York Cub Scouts soccer competition.
Back from the left: N Bramma, N Lacy, G Hatfield, C Bird, G Taylor, J Hegarty, M Chilton (reserve).
Front: G Anderson (sub), T Lumb, T Lodge, M Anderson (captain), A Lumb, M Hunt.
Next up...
ACOMB CUBS – 1972: Back from the left: N Brooke, D Barker, M Hignell, S Lee, D Hignell, G Parkin, A Bolton. Front: M Parkin, D Bruce, I Hall, A Colley, S Dunning.
1900TH FOOTBALL TEAM – 1972: Back from the left: Day, Elliott, Wake, Booth, Lowson, Dunmore. Front: Harrison, Stilgoe, Elmer, McKeon, Wilkinson, Welsh.
HUBY – 1972: Back from the left: D Seeley, A Robinson, D Wyrill, P Burton, Raper, Skilbeck and N Howell. Front: A North, J Ryan, J Robinson, S Burton, I Blott.
STILLINGTON RESERVES – 1972: Back from the left: A Borile, B Morse, G Pearce, G Coulson, P Metcalf, M Borwell, I Patterson. Front: K Snell, N Coulson, L North, D North, P McQuillen.
