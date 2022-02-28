Simon Howard has died, Castle Howard has announced.
A spokesperson for the estate said: "We are able to confirm that very sadly, Simon Howard has died, following an ongoing illness and recent complications with his diabetes. We would ask for the family to be afforded privacy at this difficult time."
Mr Howard was in charge of Castle Howard for 30 years, but had stepped down in 2015.
In November he was placed the sex offenders’ register for five years for sexually abusing a child.
He was not convicted of any crime because his case was dealt with under legislation for defendants who are mentally ill or insane.
The 66-year-old, who lived in Norton, had suffered irreparable brain damage from a fall at his home in early 2020.
Mr Howard leaves a wife, Rebecca and two children.
