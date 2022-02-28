THOUSANDS of school children in York are set to join forces for a demonstration of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

On Wednesday (March 2) pupils from schools across the city plan to create a human chain which will wind its way through the city streets along a 0.6 mile route between the Bar Convent in Blossom Street all the way to York Minster.

The event was thought up by pupils at All Saints RC School in South Bank and staff there have helped coordinate efforts with schools across the city.

One of All Saints assistant head teachers, Steve Sandwell, said the Minster and the convent were chosen specifically as two extremely significant faith buildings for the Protestant and Catholic churches respectively.

The children will link arms and be carrying blue and yellow ribbons to symbolise the colours of the Ukranian flag.

In the early hours of Thursday last (February 24) week Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with air strikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in what it called a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout has already reverberated around the globe.

In announcing a major military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions – and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal as he threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with “consequences you have never seen”.

Since then the situation has intensified in the country with Russian troops attacking specific cities and being repelled by Ukranian forces on the ground.

The war has been roundly condemned by the international community and shows of solidarity for Ukraine have come from around the world.

Mr Sandwell said that the students at All Saints wanted to do something to show that many young people in York feel strongly about war.

He said: "The students have been the catalyst for the whole thing.

"They want to send out a message and we are trying to accommodate and support them."

Mr Sandwell said both York Minster and the convent have been informed of the event and are supportive.

The Bar Convent is England’s oldest living convent, founded in 1686 as a school for girls. Still home to a community of Catholic sisters today, the building is also open to visitors all year round.

TIMETABLE FOR THE DAY:

At 10.15am Key Stage 3 students with leave English Martyrs RC Church and head for the Minster and at 10.30am Key Stage 4 and 5 students will leave school to their allotted places on the route map (below).

At 10.40am primary schools will meet All Saints at Minster Gardens and by 10.50am all students will be in place on the route.

At 11am students begin to read out their prayers followed by 2 minutes silent reflection.

At 11.05am students will sing at the Minster before departing at 11.10am.