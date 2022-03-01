A YORK company has secured three new projects and a key role in decarbonising public buildings.

Contractor, William Birch & Sons Ltd, has been awarded a £1.5m contract to decarbonise Bridlington Spa and Beverley-based Annie Reed Road Depot and County Hall for East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The new schemes are part of the public sector decarbonisation scheme which was awarded £1 billion, reflecting the public sector’s role in meeting the Government’s net zero commitment by 2050.

William Birch has also secured a place on the national Fusion21 Decarbonisation framework to make public buildings in Yorkshire and the North-East more energy efficient.

Fusion21 is a national organisation and social enterprise specialising in efficient public sector procurement.

The framework has been designed to support the design and delivery of energy efficiency measures by combining contracts that can deliver thermal fabric improvements, heating and renewables, power and building management systems.

Simon Potter, William Birch construction director, said: “We’re all at different stages of the journey towards net zero, and we are helping our customers develop their own roadmap for reducing emissions, maximising savings and efficiencies, all while creating cleaner futures for all communities.

“Our work with East Riding Council and other public sector organisations supports the design and delivery of energy efficiency measures, combining contracts that can deliver thermal fabric improvements, heating and renewables, power and building management systems."

William Birch's portfolio spans construction, refurbishment and restoration projects with a strong emphasis on sustainability.

Recent high-profile projects include the refurbishment of the York Theatre Royal for the York Conservation Trust, the restoration of the Mansion House and Wilberforce House in Dringhouses.

Mark Seddon, principal energy officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The decarbonisation of heat within existing buildings is a significant challenge.

"The award of these three projects to William Birch & Sons Ltd represents an important step towards addressing this issue within public buildings and realising East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s net zero ambitions."

John Farley, framework manager (construction) at Fusion21, said: “We are delighted to welcome all of the new suppliers onto Fusion21’s Decarbonisation Framework, including William Birch.

“The tender process was highly competitive and has identified the best contractors for our members to use for the delivery of both domestic and non-domestic retrofit schemes to the latest standards."