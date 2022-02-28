BUDDING young readers are being enticed into their local library with the promise of a free book as Ryedale and Scarborough Ryedale libraries celebrate World Book Day this week.
In partnership with the National Literacy Trust, North Yorkshire County Council's library service is offering a free book from a special World Book Day selection to children and young people who hold a free library membership.
As well as the book giveaway this Thursday, a host of activities will take place throughout the week to mark World Book Day's 25th anniversary.
County Councillor Greg White (Con-Pickering) , Executive Member for Libraries, said: “I look forward to World Book Day every year. I remember my childhood favourites with great affection and would encourage every parent and carer to take their children to the library to join in this special celebration.
“I’m delighted the National Literacy Trust chose libraries as partners to share the gift of free books. Our dedicated staff and volunteers are also going the extra mile in holding a series of activities to bring people through the doors.”
Throughout the week, More Than Books Eastfield Community Hub in High Street, Eastfield, is hosting a guess the author trail.
Malton and Scarborough libraries are also running a design a book cover event.
Furthermore, the county council says a number of primary schools will be visiting libraries to celebrate a shared love of books and to learn about the resources available.
World Book Day displays will adorn the shelves with something for every child’s taste- as part of the event.
In addition, a number of libraries are running story trails and quizzes such as Guess the Emoji.
The county council advises people contact their local library to find out what’s on offer as it marks World Book Day this week.
