RESIDENTS in a village between York and Selby are being asked for their views on plans for the future of their neighbourhood.

Escrick Parish Council has drawn up a draft neighbourhood plan for the village which has now been published. Views are now being invited on the document in a consultation that is open now and runs to April 4.

Deputy leader of the council and lead executive member for place shaping, Cllr Richard Musgrave, said: “I encourage every person who lives, works and visits Escrick to get involved and take part in this consultation. People’s views can really make a difference to their local community.

“This neighbourhood development plan will give residents the power to develop a shared vision for their village. The plan looks at what makes Escrick unique, while setting out how it can be nurtured and enhanced in the future.

“The aim of the plan is to ensure development is appropriate and suitable in the village, meeting the needs of current and future generations.”

Tudor Rees, Escrick parish councillor and neighbourhood development plan team leader said: “Escrick neighbourhood plan is the most local guide to what can be built where, the design standards to adopt, and determining the future pattern of development.

“The neighbourhood plan has been developed through a long period of consultation with residents and businesses in our parish. Once adopted it will provide statutory guidance to the planning authority when considering applications in the parish. It is the opportunity to give our community a much stronger voice on issues that really matter to them. It strikes an important balance between the need for development and the protection of the natural and historic environment.

“We are very grateful for all the input already received and welcome this final opportunity for residents to comment on the draft proposals before they are submitted for examination.”

Copies of the plan can be viewed online at: selby.gov.uk/escrick-neighbourhood-development-plan or; escrick.org/council/neighbourhood-development-plan/

Send your comments to Selby District Council by:

• Completing the online comment form at: selby.gov.uk/escrick-neighbourhood-development-plan

• Email: localplan@selby.gov.uk

• Post: Planning Policy, Selby District Council, Civic Centre, Doncaster Road, Selby YO8 9FT

The draft plan and the comments received will then be considered by an independent examiner at an independent examination. The inspector will determine whether the draft plan can then proceed to the referendum stage.