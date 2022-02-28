A MAN was injured when he was hit by a van in York - and police have launched an appeal.
The incident happened between Scarcroft Road and The Mount at around 11.20am on Saturday (February 26), when a white van collided with the man as he was stood on the pavement. He sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harry Mallett. You can also email harry.malett@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220034078.
