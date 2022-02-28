A man has been fined after admitting being in possession of cannabis.

John Paul Chadwick, 35, of Bunting Drive, Tockwith, North Yorkshire, admitted possessing the drug in Tockwith on January 30, 2022.

His case was heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court on February 17 where he was fined £246 and was ordered to pay £85 prosection costs.

 