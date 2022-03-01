YORK'S oldest scout group has created a new outdoor area for activities.
Poppleton’s 1st York Scouts is the oldest Scout group in York, having been active for more than 100 years. It has now developed a new seating area for its community at Millennium Green.
Beaver Leader Alex Pull said: “The group had no dedicated outdoor space in which to do all the fun outdoor activities that we wanted to do with our young people and that are an integral part of what scouting is about.”
Wanting to develop better links with the community, the scout group contacted trustees of Millennium Green.
The group identified an area that was hardly being used which could be utilised not only by its members but by the wider community as well.
Felled trees were removed and converted into seats.
The area was then landscaped so it can now be used as a facility for the scouts and others.
