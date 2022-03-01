CREATIVITY and colour are returning to York in an upcoming event.

The dates for this year’s York Open Studios have recently been announced and will take place across two weekends.

These days will be April 2 and April 3 as well as April 9 and April 10.

The annual, non-profit occasion will feature over 150 artists and creators that will be selling their wares from their own homes and workspaces.

Artist Beccy Ridsdel is one of the organisers. She said: “We are thrilled to bring this ever popular, two weekend event to York and welcome visitors and the residents of York to enjoy and buy in our usual time slot of April. Last year, our twentieth year, was a special celebration and we recognise that following two years of restrictions on our lives, our visitors are more than delighted to get out and about enjoying all that York Open Studios brings.

“Our artists too are really looking forward to sharing their work. Our weekends may have been 21 years in the making, yet 2022 allows us to introduce even more talent to York.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to one of the country’s premier arts events.”

The artists involved in the York Open Studios events are hand picked each year by a panel of art professionals with the intention of making each year a fresh and diverse experience.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to view and purchase a wide variety of artistic pieces that will suit any budget.

York Open Studios are looking to support and closely work with developing artists who are new to making art and creativity their career and are excited to do so.

The York Open Studios have selected several undergraduates from York College University Centre and York St John University to work with as part of their Student Showcase.

Work this year includes some sculptural ceramics from Laetitia Newcombe. The work is inspired by her time in Africa as well as her home in Yorkshire.

Also, some installation art from Shannon Vertigan will feature, created on the theme of ‘home’.

Jeweller and committee member Jo Bagshaw said: “As a committee member and an artist taking part in York Open Studios, I’m delighted to have an all round view of what these two weekends in April bring to artists.

“We can’t wait to meet up with existing customers and potentially meet new ones. We all appreciate that this 21st year of York Open Studios is much anticipated by artists and visitors alike.”

Visitors will be able to access an interactive map via the York Open Studios website following its success last year.

More information regarding the event can be found here.