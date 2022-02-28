AN appeal has gone at out after five vehicles were involved in a crash in York.
Police in York are appealing for witnesses and the driver of a red car to come forward following a collision on the A19 Selby Road, south of Fulford interchange in York at around 8.40am on Friday (February 25).
The force says it involved at least five vehicles and one lane of the A19 was closed while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.
A police spokesman said: "No-one was injured during the collision.
"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
"In particular, officers are appealing for information about a red vehicle, that drove off from the incident. If you were the driver of this vehicle please get in touch.
"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harry Mallett. You can also email harry.mallett@northyorkshire.police.uk"
