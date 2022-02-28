A 64-BED care home is proposed in a York suburb to meet a ‘pressing’ need for such facilities in the city.

Leading healthcare provider Burlington Care seeks to build the home on the site of the former council-owned Oakhaven Carehome at 144 Acomb Road, which closed in 2016.

Burlington says the new scheme on the 0.33ha site will create 60 full-time jobs, with the demolition of the ‘no longer fit for purpose’ old home, and its replacement at 3406m2 being about twice the size of the old home. The number of beds would similarly increase from 34 to 64.

The Planning application to City of York Council says the applicant has agreed to buy the site from the council for a new building which promises “high quality accommodation for the elderly in a pleasant and home-like setting, with access to landscaped gardens and communal amenity spaces onsite.”

The old building, it explained, lacked enough beds to provide a variety of care, it lacked facilities to cope with those having complex needs such as dementia, and the rooms were too small for modern standards.

The new building would be 2.5 storeys with 64 en-suite rooms, with associated amenities, such as a nurse station on every floor, a dining room, lounges, activity rooms, hairdressers and a residents and visitors’ café.

The parking, increasing from 4 to 19, would be for staff and visitors only and would include a disabled space and 1 ambulance bay.

The application cited a council report saying there is a “pressing need for purpose-built accommodation for the elderly in the area". Burlington was an experienced provider and would only invest if there was a need.

The latest data, it said, from the council’s Adult Social Care Team, last June reported a shortfall of 514 such units in the city, which without further provision would increase to 1,130 units in 2010 and 1,614 units in 2039.

Since 2015, opened or approved developments had gone some way to address the shortfall. These included Ouse View, Fulford (64 beds), opened 2020; Handley House, Clifton (64 beds) opened 2019: Chocolate Works Care village (82 beds), opened 2018; Former Lowfield school (82 beds), approved 2018 and Moorlands, Strensall (62 bed), approved 2020.

York currently has 1,300 care home beds, (with a further 158 in development) giving a statistical shortage of 576 beds. The city’s care homes are currently operating at approximately 98% capacity, “which puts significant pressure on the sector,” the report also said.

The application said the proposal met local and national planning policies and noting the lack of a local plan, this resulted in a shortage of development land to meet York’s housing needs. Furthermore, coupled with Green Belt constraints, a demand for other land uses such as student accommodation, “has resulted in intense competition for development sites for all land uses, including for care homes.”

It added: “This scheme represents a valuable and rare opportunity to redevelop a brownfield site and bring it back into its former use as a care home.”