TWO men dragged a woman to the ground while attempting to steal her mobile phone in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
The incident happened in Aberdeen Walk in Scarborough at around 11:50pm on Monday February 14, when two males attempted to take a mobile phone from a woman walking along the street.
The suspects approached the victim from behind before they grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground. They tried to get the mobile phone from the victim's hand while she was on the floor but ran away without it.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to contact us.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 751 Simon Hunter. You can also email simon.hunter@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220028298.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.