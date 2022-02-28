VANDALS have struck at an ancient building in the heart of York.
At some point over the weekend the entire ancient wooden front door on St Olave's church in Marygate has been daubed with elaborate bright red graffiti symbols.
Rev Liz Hassall, priest-in-charge of York city centre churches, said the police have been informed.
She said: "There are similar designs on other locations in the city centre and we're just waiting for the police before it can be cleaned off."
A similar design has also been sprayed under the arch of Scarborough railway bridge on the Marygate side of the river.
St Olave's is a listed building believed to have initially been built in the 1080s. It was largely rebuilt in the 15th century and again in the 18th.
This is not the first time it's been hit by vandals the roof was damaged when lead thieves struck twice in 2011, and rain soon after the second theft allowed water to damage the chancel and walls.
Meanwhile York woman Julia Pattison said on Twitter she's spotted similar symbols on the historic Bar Walls this morning.
Walked past the beautiful Bar Walls along Nunnery Lane and spotted these signs daubed on the Walls. @yorkwhatson Can anyone shed any light on this? Is it graffiti? If so, I'm saddened and shocked. Am York born and bred and have never seen anything like this before.#York pic.twitter.com/SEIKUY1Mcr— Julia Pattison (@MagicJules9) February 26, 2022
