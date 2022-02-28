POLICE have released CCTV images of four people they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police are asking for help to identify four men following an attempted theft at the iStore in James Street in Harrogate.
The incident happened in December when an attempt to steal items from the store was made but failed.
The suspects ran away from the store along James Street towards Princess Street.
Police would like to speak to the four men as they may have information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone who can identify the men or has any other information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Brendon Frith.
You can also email Brendon.Frith@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210255167 when passing on information.
