WOMEN involved in business are being invited to an event in York to hear about the range of support on offer.

Break the Bias is the first of a series of networking events that aim to inspire and empower women to either start or scale their business.

City of York Council is co-organising the event with Natwest from 12 pm to 2 pm on March 22 at York Marriott Hotel, Tadcaster Road.

It will highlight the wide range of services offered to women in York who want to start, run and grow a business. It is in celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day which is on March 8.

Sarah Hannett, founder of Dewcy, will talk about her business journey - researching, developing and growing her skincare brand DEWCY, and answer questions.

Participants will also be able to learn about the business support they can access from York council, Natwest and the Aspire2lead programme.

The event welcomes women business owners, senior managers and women thinking about starting a business in York.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said:“Break the Bias is the first of many business networking events for women that the council is excited to organise.

"Along with our partners at Natwest and Aspire2Lead, we are determined to support and help local businesswomen overcome any barriers they may be facing through learning, networking and funding.

"Our aim is to create equal opportunities for all across York’s business community. We hope that the event and the range of services on offer inspire and empower women in York to start, grow or upscale their business.”

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change said: “During Women’s History Month and on International Women’s Day, March 8, the council and partners are hosting ‘Break the Bias’, an event that will support women in York’s business community to become even better.

"We believe that York’s businesswomen have the potential and capability to achieve great success. Our aim is to provide the right support and the motivational boost needed to thrive in the world of business.

"I urge all businesswomen in York to attend this event and make the most of the fantastic opportunities and support offered by the council and its partners.”