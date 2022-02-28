UPDATED 10.20AM: The accident has been cleared and the road has now reopened.
REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a main road in York.
There's been a crash on the A64 in York and the eastbound carriageway is currently partially blocked.
There's queueing traffic due to an accident at A1036 Tadcaster Road.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.