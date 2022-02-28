ROADWORKS are set to start today (February 28) on a major road through York.

City of York Council will begin works on Bootham at its junction with St Mary’s to remove the existing pedestrian crossing and replace it with new signals.

The council claim the roadworks, which are expected to take approximately six weeks, will improve facilities for cyclists and pedestrians. They say the new junction will improve journeys to Scarborough Bridge and the railway station, as well as providing a signalled exit for vehicles from St Mary’s and reducing conflict at the junction.

The working hours will be 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday. Weekend working may be necessary but is not planned at this time. Traffic management will be undertaken using three-way temporary traffic lights.

Resurfacing will take place at the end of the period of work. This is currently estimated to take place in the week commencing April 4. The work will be carried out by Tarmac and will be done overnight (7.30pm – 5am) to minimise disruption. The council say it is usual practise that any loud activity be completed by 11pm.

The works were previously expected to start in January, however works were delayed due to supply chain issues.

The opportunity is also being taken to resurface the bottom section of St Mary’s at the same time, in advance of a pending scheme on Marygate Lane to provide a ramp access from St Mary’s to Marygate Lane.

Household collections to the affected areas will take place as normal.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Transport said: “We’re working to deliver active travel schemes across the city – making it safer and easier to travel sustainably.

“This scheme combines the upgrading of an existing pedestrian crossing with a new signalised link for cyclists across the busy Bootham A19, connecting Scarborough Bridge to the Hospital and Wigginton Road. We’re grateful for residents’ patience during the work where some disruption is anticipated and look forward to the timely arrival of a new and improved junction for all.”