EMERGENCY services were called in after a three car crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.18am yesterday (February 27) to reports of an accident on the A59 to the west of Blubberhouses.
A spokesman for the service said crews from Harrogate responded.
He said: "A Ford car had driven into the rear of a Honda with the Honda then clipping another Ford.
"Six people were in the three cars and five of them were uninjured and out of the vehicles on our arrival.
"The sixth person, a woman in her 70s, suffered chest pains probably due to the seatbelt restraining her at impact.
"The scene was made safe by fire crews, and the woman was given an initial first aid assessment, and left with the police and for the ambulance crew to assess fully."
