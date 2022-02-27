FREE health checks will be available at Vangarde Shopping Park next weekend - for bicycles.
York based charity Everybody's Cycling is offering advice and help on starting or continuing cycling.
The one-day free Bike Doctor event from 11am to 4pm on Sunday March 6 is part of the Government-backed Big Bike Revival to get more people cycling more often.
Everybody’s Cycling general manager, Jessica Shay, said: “This event is a fantastic opportunity for people to give their old bikes a new lease of life and encourage them to begin or continue cycling.
"Teaching people the basics will give them the confidence to carry on cycling. Cycling has many wellbeing benefits and encourages people to travel sustainably in and around York.”
As well as giving bikes free health checks and free basic repair, the charity's team will talk bike owners through basic bike maintenance and offer free cycling guides, maps of local cycle routes and puncture repair kits.
No booking is required, but children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Vangarde Shopping Park Centre Manager, Deborah O’Donnell, said: “We are really looking forward to working with Everybody’s Cycling and hope that this event will be the first of many.”
