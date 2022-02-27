COUNCIL tenants in Acomb and Tang Hall will have lower fuel bills after City of York Council got more than £343,000 of Government funding to improve insulation.
Together with £250,000 from the council's housing revenue account, the money will be spent on 28 council homes in Acomb and Tang Hall.
The properties are bungalows and semi-detached houses and have been chosen because their construction means they are difficult to insulate. The work is expected to start this summer.
Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: “This much-needed funding is a welcome contribution to our commitment to improve the insulation and standard of our council homes, and supports our ambition to be a zero-carbon council by 2030.
“Besides reducing carbon emissions, it means present and future tenants will be more easily able to afford a warmer, healthier home.”
