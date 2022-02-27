SWEET factory employees who worked through the pandemic are planning to strike.

The union GMB says its members at the York site of sweet manufacturer Valeo have twice voted to take industrial action.

It claims the company's pay offer to the York workforce is less than that to its workforce in Pontefract and that management want to end collective bargaining in York.

The company was not available for comment.

Katherine Mitchell, GMB Organiser, said:

“The deal has been overwhelmingly rejected twice by workers at the York site.

“The company has refused to increase the offer, despite an improved offer being made to workers at the sister plant in Pontefract.

“GMB members have kept the company and production going throughout the pandemic - all they are asking for is a fair deal.

“They have been left with no option but to take strike action.

“There is still time for the company to get back round the negotiating table before industrial action begins.

“GMB urges them to do just that, for the good of the workers and morale at the site.”

The Low Poppleton site produces Fox's Glacier Mints, Ming Humbugs and Poppets.

It was the scene of another strike by GMB members in 2016 when it was owned by Tangerine Confectionery who have since been taken over by Valeo.

In October 2020, an unknown number of workers at the site tested positive for Covid-19, but production continued as they self-isolated at home.

The company said it had worked closely with Public Health England to ensure full compliance with government guidelines to protect its staff.