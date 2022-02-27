The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, February 27.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find plenty of garden bits to have your outdoor space looking its best as well Kids Activities and Plants and Flowers. If you’re looking to refresh your garden or keep the kids entertained, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Grey Wooden Mini Greenhouse (Aldi)

With the weather getting warmer soon, spending time outside organising your garden is about to be much more pleasant than in the winter months and this Grey Wooden Mini Greenhouse could be just what your plants need to thrive this year. Also available in natural, it could be yours for £69.99 each.

This Gardenline Potting Bench Natural is £34.99 and it’s available in a darker colour too. It has 2 shelves, 2 drawers and 6 hooks to hang tools from so it’s a great space to not only pot your plants but to store your gardening essentials too.

Gardenline Potting Bench Natural (Aldi)

When all the gardening is done, there’s nothing like sitting back and appreciating all your hard work. If you’re in need of some new garden furniture, why not try this Anthracite & Grey Rattan Bistro Set?

It’s also available in Grey & Anthracite as well as Grey and Cream and for £189.99 each, it could be the finishing touch to your outdoor space.

Anthracite & Grey Rattan Bistro Set (Aldi)

You can find the full list of Aldi’s Specialbuys from February 27 via the website here.

Lidl’s Middle Aisle

Lidl’s Middle Aisle is focussed on Home Cooking and Kitchen Updates from Sunday, February 27.

Let's take a look at some of the best Middle of Lidl products on offer.

This Vileda Robot Vacuum Cleaner is available for £99.99 so if you’ve ever needed to get the vacuum out but lacked the energy, this could be the ideal addition to your home.

Vileda Robot Vacuum Cleaner (Lidl)

When it’s fully charged, the Vacuum Cleaner will allow for 80 minutes of cleaning and it has two programmes, one for cleaning hard floors and another for cleaning short-pile carpets.

Indulge with this DeLonghi Dolce Gusto Infinissima Pod Coffee Machine for just £39.99 that makes hot and cold drinks.

DeLonghi Dolce Gusto Infinissima Pod Coffee Machine (Lidl)

Also available for £39.99 is the Silvercrest Electric Multi Purpose Slicer which can be used to cut bread, cooked meat and cheese as well as vegetables.

Lidl has relaunched its Cast Iron Collection and it’s available again from Sunday. Find out more via our article here.

Silvercrest Electric Multi Purpose Slicer (Lidl)

You can browse the full selection in Lidl’s Middle Aisle from Sunday, February 27 via the website here.