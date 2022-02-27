York and Selby firefighters helped with three medical emergencies last night.
Three times, Yorkshire Ambulance Service called out their fellow emergency workers for assistance.
Just after midnight, the paramedics needed a crew from Selby to help with a patient who had fallen onto a hook in Thorpe Willoughby. Firefighters used their cutting equipment to free him.
Shortly after 2am, the ambulance service needed Acomb firefighters to use their door enforcer to break open the door of a home off Holgate Road so that the medical service to get to their patient.
Two hours later, Huntington firefighters had a similar request from the ambulance service in New Earswick. On that occasion, the fire crew didn't need to force entry because they were able to get the property's keys from a nearby care home.
