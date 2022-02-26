A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of burning down a former school.

Police are currently questioning him.

He was arrested after fire devastated the buildings of Overdale School yesterday evening at its former site behind Hawthorn Walk, Scarborough.

The school moved to a new site at the start of this term in a completely new building.

A police guard has been in place at the scene of the fire all day and is expected to remain there until Monday.

Firefighters from Scarborough have been at the scene all day ensuring that it was safe. Last night, they were joined by colleagues from four other stations in the area to tackle and put out the blaze.

Police said then they were looking for three boys whom they suspected of starting the fire and put out two descriptions. It is not clear whether the arrested boy was any of the three suspects.

If you have information that can help the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference 12220033765 when providing details.

