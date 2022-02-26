A MOTORIST who damaged the bonnet of a police car has been banned from driving for two years.
Chanelle Campbell-Grady, 33, failed to stop when a North Yorkshire Police officer told her to do so on September 16, 2020, Harrogate Magistrates Court heard.
She was driving a grey BMW without insurance.
Campbell-Grady ignored the police order at 1.40am on Otley Road, Killinghall, near Harrogate, but was later detained by officers.
The 33-year-old of St Mary’s Court, Leeds, initially denied two offences.
But on the day she was due to stand trial, she changed her plea to guilty to failure to stop when required by a police officer and criminal damage to the police car.
She had earlier admitted driving without insurance.
Campbell-Grady, who lives on benefits, was ordered to pay a total of £496, consisting of a £162 fine, £300 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.
She was also disqualified from driving for two years after she was given eight penalty points.
She had previous convictions for motoring related crimes that meant that she had to be disqualified from driving.
The case took 18 months to conclude because she initially denied two charges and the Covid pandemic delayed her trial.
