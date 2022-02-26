World Book Day is a day for literature, illustrations and reading, and what better way to celebrate than to dress up as your children's favourite characters.
This year World Book Day is held on Thursday, March 3, also marking its 25th anniversary.
You can get your hands on a fancy dress costume for World Book Day thanks to Aldi’s Specialbuys.
They have a range of costumes on offer from £9.99 in this week’s selection.
World Book Day costumes from Aldi
Here are the choices:
Harry Potter costume
Your little one will love sharing their adventures with this Children's Harry Potter Costume.
Watch as they story tell adventures to their friends as they transform into their favourite character.
You can get yours from Aldi today.
Mandalorian costume
One of Disney+’s biggest hits, your child can live out their Mandalorian adventures with this children’s costume.
You can get yours from Aldi today.
Mary Poppins costume
Your child will love sharing their adventures with this Children's Mary Poppins Costume.
You can get yours from Aldi today.
Alice in Wonderland costume
Your child can go down the rabbit hole this World Book Day with an Alice in Wonderland costume.
You can get yours from Aldi today.
Horrid Henry costume
This Horrid Henry costume comes with a Henry mask and will allow your child to transform into their favourite character.
You can get yours from Aldi today.
Spiderman costume
One of Marvel’s most popular superheroes, Spiderman is a hit with everyone, and your child can begin their superhero adventure with this costume.
You can get yours from Aldi today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.