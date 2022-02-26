It’s almost time for Spring and if you’re a keen cleaner, you might be making a start on a declutter or refreshing your home.

While cleaning might sound boring to some, many of us are well away with a spray bottle in our hand and our favourite music blasting around us.

With Mother’s Day taking place on Sunday, March 27 this year, if you’re in need of some gift inspiration for the special lady in your life, we have you covered.

Here’s how you can make cleaning fun with products celebrities like Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch use.

Kärcher has rounded up some ideal gifts for mums this year and they suit a variety of budgets.

Mother’s Day gift ideas from Kärcher

Window Vac WV 1

Price: £42.99

This device is easy to carry around from surface to surface. It’s rechargeable and lasts for up to 25 minutes when charged, giving you enough time to give your windows the love they deserve.

It’s versatile with the ability to clean windows as well as liquid spillages on floors and worktops.

Window Vac WV 5 Plus N

Price: £94.99

If you’ve wondered which handheld vacuum Stacey Solomon uses, look no further.

Channel your inner Stacey with the Window Vac WV 5 Plus N and get clean windows, tiles and shower screens while doing it.

With 35 minutes of cleaning available after a full charge, your surfaces can be done in one go.

K 4 Power Control Home

Price: £289.99

At the time of writing, this item is in the sale and available for £239.99.

If that’s not enough, give the gift of the K 4 Power Control Home, another item Stacey knows and loves.

The Home Kit included with the K 4 Power Control Home gives you all you need to achieve clean surfaces.

K 7 Premium Smart Control Home

Price: £629.99

Give your loved one the gift of cleaning just like Mrs Hinch with this K 7 Premium Smart Control Home pressure washer.

Included with this pressure washer comes a T 7 patio cleaner and Stone & Facade detergent.

If you know your mum’s patio is in need of a clean before it’s BBQ season, give this pressure washer a whirl.

