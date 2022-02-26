The Foss Barrier is expected to be lifted today as the River Ouse continues to fall.
This morning, the Environment Agency reduced the flood warning through York to "flood alert", the lowest level. The city has been on the medium level "flood warning" for more than a week.
The defences are still working this morning, including closed floodgates and the flood reservoirs on Clifton Ings are still holding water.
At 10.30am the river level in the city centre was 2.47 metres or eight feet one inch.
The Environment Agency is expecting the level to continue to fall to reach what it calls "normal level" of about 2 metres or about six feet six inches tonight.
If its predictions turn out to be correct, it is planning to raise the Barrier and open the floodgates today.
The flood warning on the River Ouse south of York, all of which is tidal, was also reduced to "flood alert" this morning.
