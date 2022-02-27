Bargain supermarket Iceland has announced a major change that will impact thousands of customers.
The store's Bonus Card is currently available to use only in-store but will now also be available to use online.
The change comes following the store's milestone of reaching 1 million app downloads.
Iceland and The Food Warehouse app helps shoppers save up to 50% off items in-store and online. on big brands including McCain and Mr Kipling.
Plus the app means you can get orders delivered straight to your front door with just a click of a button.
The app is designed for loyal customers to save on mid-week meal favourites including Birds Eye 44 Chicken Nuggets with Golden Wholegrain which are just £2 on the app instead of £4.
All the savings you can bag on the Iceland Bonus Card:
- Mr Kipling 8 French Fancies (£1.50,150g) was £2.00, now £1.50
- McCain Quick Cook Crispy French Fries (£1.50, 750g) was £3.00, now £1.50
- Linda McCartney’s 6 Vegetarian Sausages (£1.10, 270g) was £2.20, now £1.10
- Birds Eye 44 Chicken Nuggets with Golden Wholegrain (£2.00, 695g) was £4.00, now £2.00
- Ambrosia Ice Cream Vanilla (£2.00, 840ml) was £3.50, now £2.00
- Young’s Gastro Fish Bakes Mediterranean Tomato Chunky Fish Portions (£1.87, 340g) was £3.75, now £1.87
- Young’s Gastro Fish Bakes Cheese & Leek Chunky Fish Portions (£1.87, 340g) was £3.75, now £1.87
- Linda McCartney’s 2 Vegetarian Mozzarella 1/4lb Burger’s (£1.10, 227g) £2.20, now £1.10
- Kit Kat Chunky Milk Chocolate Bar (£1.60, 32g) was £2.00, now £1.60
- Ambrosia Ice Cream Vanilla & Fudge swirl (£2.00, 840ml) was £3.50, now £2.00
- Kit Kat 4 Finger Milk Chocolate Bar Multipack (£1.60, 41.5g) was £2.00, now £1.60
- Oumph! The Spiced Kebab (£1.75, 280g) was £3.00, now £1.75
- Fry’s 2 Plant–Based Burger Patties the Big Fry Burger (£1.62, 224g) was £3.25, now £1.62
Plus you can receive £1 cashbook on every £20 you spend using a Bonus Card.
To get your hands on a Bonus Card visit the Iceland website.
