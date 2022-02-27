Cillian Murphy leads the cast of Peaky Blinders once more as it returns for its sixth series on the BBC.

Created by Steven Knight, the crime-drama has become a massive hit worldwide, increasing its viewership substantially since series 3.

It will also be the first series of the show without Helen McCrory, who played the character Polly Gray, after her death from cancer in April last year.

Paying tribute to McCrory earlier this year Murphy told Esquire UK: “We were just reeling throughout the whole thing. She was a dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her.

“The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn’t for Covid, there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it."

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby (BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky)

Filming was originally set to take place in 2020, but was postponed to the following year due to the pandemic.

When is Peaky Blinders Series 6 on TV?





Peaky Blinders Series 6 will air its first episode at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday, February 27.

The remaining five episodes will air weekly at the same time on the same channel.

READ MORE: BBC Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy on loss of Helen McCrory and season 6

Who is in the cast of Peaky Blinders Series 6?





Returning cast

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lizzie Stark

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray

Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong

Ian Peck as Curly

Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs

Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby

Callum Booth-Ford as Karl Thorne

Brian Gleeson as Jimmy McCavern

Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons (BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Matt Squire)

New cast

Stephen Graham

James Frecheville

Amber Anderson

Conrad Khan