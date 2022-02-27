Cillian Murphy leads the cast of Peaky Blinders once more as it returns for its sixth series on the BBC.
Created by Steven Knight, the crime-drama has become a massive hit worldwide, increasing its viewership substantially since series 3.
It will also be the first series of the show without Helen McCrory, who played the character Polly Gray, after her death from cancer in April last year.
Paying tribute to McCrory earlier this year Murphy told Esquire UK: “We were just reeling throughout the whole thing. She was a dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her.
“The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn’t for Covid, there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it."
Filming was originally set to take place in 2020, but was postponed to the following year due to the pandemic.
When is Peaky Blinders Series 6 on TV?
Peaky Blinders Series 6 will air its first episode at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday, February 27.
The remaining five episodes will air weekly at the same time on the same channel.
READ MORE: BBC Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy on loss of Helen McCrory and season 6
Who is in the cast of Peaky Blinders Series 6?
Returning cast
Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby
Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby
Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby
Natasha O'Keeffe as Lizzie Stark
Finn Cole as Michael Gray
Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray
Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong
Ian Peck as Curly
Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs
Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby
Callum Booth-Ford as Karl Thorne
Brian Gleeson as Jimmy McCavern
Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley
Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons
New cast
Stephen Graham
James Frecheville
Amber Anderson
Conrad Khan
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.