A TOTAL of 462 York residents have now died with Covid, with their ages ranging from 30 to 104.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report says that according to Office of National Statistics data, 462 Covid-19 deaths were recorded amongst residents from the City of York Council area between the start of the pandemic and February 11.
It said 278 of the deaths were in hospital, 144 in care homes, 32 at home or elsewhere and 8 in a hospice.
It said the number of deaths per 100,000 of population in York was 218.9, which was lower than the national average of 277.7.
The average age of the York residents who died was 81.4, and 76.7 per cent of the York residents who died were aged 75 or over.
Meanwhile, the report said that in the seven days up to February 21, there were 149 schoolchildren who tested positive across 41 York schools.
And as of Thursday, there were seven care homes in the York area with confirmed Covid-19 infections, involving at least one case of either a staff member or resident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.