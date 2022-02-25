THREE men have been banned from the roads in recent cases at York Magistrates Court.
Christopher Teasdale, 59, of Bramham Grove, Chapelfields, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted two charges of cocaine driving, one on the A64 at Tadcaster on October 4 and one on Askham Lane on October 15. He was given a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Brian Dzirutwe, 29, pleaded guilty to drink driving when twice the legal alcohol limit on Blake Street, York. The 29-year-old from Hertburn Gardens, Washington, Sunderland, was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £140 and ordered to pay £400 prosecution costs and a £41 statutory surcharge.
Leonard Ian Chatfield, 34, of Derrings Lane, Tholthorpe, near Easingwold, was given a three-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £200 prosecution costs and a £128 statutory surcharge. He pleaded guilty to carrying a knife and being in charge of a vehicle with cocaine in his body, possessing cocaine and possessing heroin. All the offences were committed in Middleton Road, Acomb, on January 24.,
